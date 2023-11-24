Thai Airways Plans Major Fleet Expansion With Airbus And Boeing Orders: Report

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Thai Airways International Pcl is reportedly in the process of a fleet overhaul, with plans to acquire up to 90 aircraft, primarily widebodies, from Airbus SE EADSY and Boeing Co BA.

While the final details of the order are still being fine-tuned, an announcement could be coming in the coming weeks, reported Bloomberg.

The airline's potential order includes up to 80 twin-aisle jets, encompassing firm orders, options, and purchase rights. Additionally, there's a concurrent negotiation for leasing around a dozen smaller narrowbody aircraft.

This substantial order from Thai Airways would contribute to the current surge in widebody aircraft acquisitions seen this year. Globally, airlines are updating their fleets with more fuel-efficient models, with orders being placed with both Boeing and Airbus.

Chai Eamsiri, CEO of Thai Airways, had earlier expressed the company's intent to issue requests for proposals to both Airbus and Boeing for new aircraft expected to be delivered starting in 2026.

The deal might see Thai Airways acquiring as many as 40 aircraft from Boeing, likely the 787 Dreamliner model.

Price Action: BA shares are trading lower by 0.15% at $217.38 on the last check Friday.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.