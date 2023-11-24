Boeing Receives Order For Six More MAZ-8s From Virgin Australia As Demand Remains Strong

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Airline operator Virgin Australia has increased its pipeline of new Boeing Co BA MAX family aircraft, with six more MAX-8s scheduled for delivery in the second half of 2024.

The latest order brings the airline's total number of MAX-8s to 14 and the total planned latest generation aircraft to 39.

New MAX-8 aircraft will reduce emissions by at least 15% per flight compared to older generation 737's, supporting Virgin's 2030 ambition of reducing carbon emissions intensity by 22%.

The MAX-8 aircraft also feature new generation interiors and are 40% quieter than existing 737s.

The existing order of 25 x MAX-10s, with an expected delivery from late 2025, remains in place which will help in transporting more passengers for a similar amount of fuel to current 737 aircraft and a 17% lesser emission per trip.

"Travel demand remains high and we continue to grow and renew our fleet, enabling us to deliver great value and choice in the market," said Virgin Australia Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer Alistair Hartley.

Price Action: BA shares are trading higher by 0.43% at $220.85 on the last check Friday.

Photo Via Company