California-Based Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Enters The Middle East Market: Details

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc FFIE has announced its entry into the Middle East market by inking strategic cooperation agreements with Master Investment Group and Siraj Holding LLC.

The intelligent electric vehicle maker also launched the FF Brand. It plans to launch a limited-edition model, the FF 91 2.0 Futurist aiFalcon, made for the Middle East market, with delivery aimed for 2024.

The company delivered its first FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance (North American Model) in the U.S. in August.

"The team's collective expertise and passion underscores our readiness to enter markets like the Middle East. We look forward to this being our first of many future events and collaborations around the globe," said FF Global CEO Matthias Aydt.

Under the agreement, Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohamed Al Qassimi and the Siraj Holding LLC Chairman Ahmed Khalaf Ahmed Khalaf Otaiba will join Faraday Future's Global Advisory Board and become board directors of FF Middle East.

They will support the company's business developments, sales & marketing, strategic financing and partnerships.

Price Action: FFIE shares traded higher by 11.67% at $0.5473 premarket Friday.

