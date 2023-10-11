Tempest Therapeutics, Microsoft, Birkenstock, Novo Nordisk, Tesla: Why These 5 Stocks Are On Investors' Radars Today

Major U.S. stock indices ended in the green on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq Composite marking notable gains of nearly 100 points. The Dow also ended Wednesday’s session in the green, while the S&P 500 experienced a slight uptick.

The Nasdaq ended the day 96.83 points higher at 13,659.68, while the Dow rose 65.57 points or 0.19% to 33,804.87. The S&P gained 18.71 points or 0.43% to 4,376.95.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Tempest Therapeutics Inc TPST soared by a staggering 1470.83%, closing at $3.77 with an intraday high of $9.77 and a low of $1.82. The stock’s 52-week range is marked by a high of $9.77 and a low of $0.17. The biotech firm unveiled updated results from an ongoing Phase 1b/2 study of TPST-1120, showcasing clinical superiority in multiple study endpoints, eliciting an exuberant response from the market.

Microsoft Corporation MSFT experienced a 1.23% increase, closing at $332.42, with highs and lows for the day marked at $332.82 and $329.14 respectively. The tech giant’s 52-week performance ranges from $213.43 to $366.78. Microsoft and Google unveiled new AI initiatives aimed at supporting the healthcare industry, marking a significant stride in the tech-for-good era.

Birkenstock Holding Plc BIRK faced a downturn of -12.61%, with the closing price standing at $40.2, and the day’s high and low recorded at $42.51 and $40.04 respectively. The company’s IPO was priced at $46 per share. Birkenstock aims to utilize the IPO proceeds for repaying borrowings and enhancing financial flexibility.

Novo Nordisk A/S NVO marked a 6.27% increase, closing the day at $98.84. The stock’s intraday high and low were $99.22 and $95.02, respectively, with a 52-week range of $50.45 to $100.88. Novo Nordisk halted the FLOW trial early due to promising interim analysis results, underscoring the drug’s efficacy.

Tesla Inc TSLA saw a slight decline of -0.24%, closing at $262.99. The electric vehicle maker’s stock fluctuated between $260.9 and $268.6 throughout the day, with a 52-week range of $101.81 to $299.29. Tesla broke its long-standing tradition of avoiding conventional advertising, unveiling a new video ad campaign at Tokyo Haneda International Airport.

