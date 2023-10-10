Wegovy Maker Novo Nordisk, Akero Therapeutics, Eli Lilly, Athena Consumer Acquisition, Tesla: Why These 5 Stocks Are Trending Today

U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones gaining around 130 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 0.4% to 33,739.30 while the NASDAQ rose 0.58% to 13,562.84. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining 0.52% to 4,358.24.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Akero Therapeutics Inc AKRO saw a significant drop of 62.61%, closing at $18.15, with an intraday high of $19.87 and a low of $14.76, marking a 52-week low. The 36-week analysis of its Phase 2b SYMMETRY study revealed that efruxifermin was not statistically significant in improving liver scarring without worsening of NASH, causing the shares to tumble.

Eli Lilly And Co LLY closed the day with a 1.32% increase at $579.31, reaching an intraday high of $585.95 and a low of $569.73. The 52-week high stands at $601.84 with a low of $309.2. Hampus Hillerstrom, CEO of LuMind IDSC, is advocating for access to Alzheimer’s drugs made by Eli Lilly, despite opposition from neurologists who cite potential safety risks.

Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp ACAQ experienced a 10.53% surge, closing at $6.3 with a high of $6.45 and a low of $5.54. The 52-week range is $12.8 to $4.28. The company announced a special meeting of its stockholders to approve an amendment allowing an extension for consummating a business combination.

Novo Nordisk A/S NVO saw a 1.03% increase, closing at $93.01, with an intraday high of $93.44 and a low of $91.9. The 52-week high is $100.88 and the low is $50.45. A survey conducted by Accolade Inc and Savanta revealed a growing willingness among U.S. employers to include GLP-1 drugs like Wegovy in their health coverage plans.

Tesla Inc TSLA increased by 1.52%, closing at $263.62, with a high of $268.94 and a low of $257.65. The 52-week range is $299.29 to $101.81. The company’s Model Y recently passed the two million unit sales milestone, positioning it to potentially become the bestselling electric vehicle of all time.

Photo by Phongphan on Shutterstock

