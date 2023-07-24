U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones gaining over 180 points on Monday. The Dow traded up 0.52% to 35,411.24 while the NASDAQ rose 0.2% to 14,058.87. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining 0.4% to 4,554.64.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Vinco Ventures, Inc. BBIG closed the day with a 53.75% gain at $5.12, hitting an intraday high of $5.87 and a low of $3.18. The stock has been a favorite among retail investors and has gained nearly 100% in the last five days. Vinco Ventures is a digital media and content technology company with an 80% ownership interest in Lomotif Private Limited, a video-sharing social networking platform.

NIO Inc. NIO saw a 10.87% increase to close at $11.73, with an intraday high of $12.05 and a low of $10.84. The stock is trading higher alongside several Chinese names after China announced broad measures aimed at optimizing its business environment. NIO is among several Chinese names rising on the news.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC rose by 32.95% to close at $5.85, reaching an intraday high of $6.23 and a low of $4.87. The stock traded higher after the court rejected the company’s proposed settlement with shareholders. AMC sent in a revised settlement on Monday, which is set to go back to the judge on an expedited timeline.

Tesla, Inc. TSLA closed the day with a 3.48% increase at $269.06, hitting an intraday high of $269.85 and a low of $254.12. Despite a broader market and tech stock rally, Tesla's stock has been on a downward trend since last Wednesday, even after the company reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue for the second quarter. Tesla remains rangebound amid uncertainties surrounding margins, but the anticipation surrounding Tesla's Cybertruck could offer some support against potential downside risks.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. CLF saw a 3.25% increase to close at $16.51, with an intraday high of $16.67 and a low of $16.05. The company reported second-quarter results for the period ended June 30, 2023, with revenues of $6.0 billion, steel shipments of 4.2 million net tons, and net income of $356 million. Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America and the largest manufacturer of iron ore pellets in North America.

