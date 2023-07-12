U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones gaining over 100 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 0.25% to 34,347.43 while the NASDAQ rose 1.15% to 13,918.96. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining 0.74% to 4,472.16.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc RXRX

Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock closed 115.29% higher on Wednesday at $14.6. The stock had an intraday high of $14.99 and an intraday low of $10.13. In the wider picture, the stock has a 52-week high of $14.99 and a 52-week low of $4.54. The company announced a $50 million investment by NVIDIA Corporation, executed as a private investment in public equity. Recursion also announced plans to accelerate the development of its AI foundation models for biology and chemistry, in collaboration with NVIDIA.

Beyond Meat Inc BYND

Beyond Meat stock closed 13.52% higher on Wednesday at $17.55. The stock had an intraday high of $18.38 and an intraday low of $15.55. The stock has a 52-week high of $44.59 and a 52-week low of $9.82. The company announced that its Beyond Steak product is expanding distribution to multiple chains, following positive reviews and an award from the PEOPLE Food Awards 2023.

Tesla Inc TSLA

Tesla stock closed 0.82% higher on Wednesday at $271.99. The stock had an intraday high of $276.52 and an intraday low of $271.46. In the wider picture, the stock has a 52-week high of $314.67 and a 52-week low of $101.81. Analyst Gary Black predicts that Cybertruck deliveries are likely to “far exceed” Wall Street estimates, potentially adding $0.60 per share in incremental earnings per share estimate for 2025.

Walt Disney Co. DIS

Disney stock closed 0.78% higher on Wednesday at $90.15. The stock had an intraday high of $90.71 and an intraday low of $89.57. In the wider picture, the stock has a 52-week high of $126.48 and a 52-week low of $84.07. The company’s board of directors unanimously voted to extend the contract of CEO Robert A. Iger for two years until Dec. 31, 2026, highlighting their confidence in his leadership.

Nio Inc NIO

NIO stock closed 3.24% higher on Wednesday at $11.16. The stock had an intraday high of $11.22 and an intraday low of $10.71. In the wider picture, the stock has a 52-week high of $22.74 and a 52-week low of $7. The company announced the closing of a US$738.5 million strategic equity investment from CYVN Investments RSC Ltd, an affiliate of CYVN Holdings L.L.C., an investment vehicle majority owned by the Abu Dhabi Government.

