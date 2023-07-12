Plug Power To Supply PEM Electrolyzers For Australian Green Hydrogen Projects

Plug Power, Inc. PLUG has been selected by Australia's Countrywide Hydrogen to supply two 5-megawatt (MW) proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzer systems for green hydrogen projects in Tasmania.

The electrolyzer systems will be installed at planned production facilities in Brighton near Hobart and Western Junction near Launceston.

"The plants are strategically located to leverage existing infrastructure, and Plug's PEM electrolyzer systems are a perfect complement to the plant designs," said Plug CEO Andy Marsh.

Also Read: Plug Power Shows Light On Revenue Growth Opportunities & Operational Scale At Gigafactory

The sites will include connections to the TasGas network, allowing the injection of hydrogen into the network and supply to local industry.

The 4,200 kg/day of hydrogen produced at these two sites will decarbonize Tasmania's road transport and natural gas sectors.

Price Action: PLUG shares are trading higher by 1.70% to $11.37 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.