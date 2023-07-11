U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones surging more than 300 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 0.93% to 34,261.42 while the NASDAQ rose 0.55% to 13,760.70. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining 0.67% to 4,439.26.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc ELOX

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock closed 0.17% lower on Wednesday at $1877.16. The stock had an intraday high of $1888.55 and an intraday low of $1864.96. In the wider picture, the stock has a 52-week high of $2124.88 and a 52-week low of $1037.27. The surge in the stock came after Oppenheimer raised its price target from $50 to $55.

Airbnb Inc ABNB

Airbnb stock closed 4.43% higher on Wednesday at $137.54. The stock had an intraday high of $138.09 and an intraday low of $128.77. In the wider picture, the stock has a 52-week high of $144.63 and a 52-week low of $81.91. The rise in the stock was attributed to solid supply trends in the U.S., and TSA passenger data +1% in June vs. ’19.

Tesla Inc TSLA

Tesla stock closed 0.07% higher on Wednesday at $269.79. The stock had an intraday high of $270.9 and an intraday low of $266.37. In the wider picture, the stock has a 52-week high of $314.67 and a 52-week low of $101.81. On Tuesday, Ark Investment Management’s analysis suggested Tesla's potential platform fees in autonomous ride-hailing could be much higher than previously estimated.

PainReform Ltd PRFX

PainReform stock closed 307.41% higher on Wednesday at $16.5. The stock had an intraday high of $26.41 and an intraday low of $3.94. In the wider picture, the stock has a 52-week high of $26.41 and a 52-week low of $3.4. The stock exploded on unusually-high volume, with the low-float stock experiencing above-average trading volume.

Roku Inc ROKU

Roku stock closed 11.14% higher on Wednesday at $75.43. The stock had an intraday high of $77.36 and an intraday low of $68.3. In the wider picture, the stock has a 52-week high of $97.93 and a 52-week low of $38.26. The stock popped after the company announced a partnership with Shopify, through which viewers will be able to purchase products from Shopify merchants directly from their TV.

