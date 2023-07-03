U.S. stocks ended marginally higher on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 0.03% to 34,418.47 while the NASDAQ was up 0.21% at 13,816.77. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining 0.12% to 4,455.59. The ISM manufacturing PMI in the U.S. declined to 46 in June from 46.9 in the prior month and down from market estimates of 47.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN

Rivian stock closed 17.41% higher on Monday at $19.56. The stock had an intraday high of $19.7 and an intraday low of $17.80. In the wider picture, the stock has a 52-week high of $40.86 and a 52-week low of $11.68. The company reported second-quarter production and delivery numbers that were in line with company expectations.

Li Auto LI

Li Auto stock closed 3.42% higher on Wednesday at $36.3. The stock had an intraday high of $38.14 and an intraday low of $36.09. In the wider picture, the stock has a 52-week high of $40.89 and a 52-week low of $12.52. The company reported 32,575 deliveries for the second quarter, taking the lead in sales among Chinese EV startups.

Tesla Inc TSLA

Tesla stock closed 6.90% higher on Wednesday at $279.82. The stock had an intraday high of $284.25 and an intraday low of $275.11. In the wider picture, the stock has a 52-week high of $314.67 and a 52-week low of $101.81. Earlier, the company reported strong second-quarter delivery numbers, with deliveries up more than 83% year-over-year.

O’Reilly Automotive Inc ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive stock closed 0.86% lower on Wednesday at $947.08. The stock had an intraday high of $954.46 and an intraday low of $939.91. In the wider picture, the stock has a 52-week high of $964.58 and a 52-week low of $626.44. Last week, the company’s short percentage of float rose to 5.26% since its last report, indicating that investors have become more bearish on the stock.

Kilroy Realty Corp KRC

Kilroy Realty stock closed 3.46% higher on Wednesday at $31.12. The stock had an intraday high of $31.29 and an intraday low of $29.85. In the wider picture, the stock has a 52-week high of $55.03 and a 52-week low of $25.99. The company announced it will release the second quarter 2023 financial results after the market closes on Monday, July 31, 2023.

