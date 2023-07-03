Applied Digital Inks Pact With Hewlett Packard Enterprise To Deliver AI Cloud Services

Applied Digital Corporation APLD collaborated with Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company HPE to deliver energy-efficient supercomputers that are proven to support large-scale AI.

Applied Digital will leverage Hewlett Packard's HPE Cray XD supercomputers, featuring NVIDIA H100 GPUs, to enhance its AI Cloud service.

By harnessing the power of HPE's supercomputers, Applied Digital will provide its customers with maximum performance to support compute and data-intensive needs with cost-effective solutions.

"We are excited to partner with HPE to elevate our AI Cloud Service offering and further capitalize on the growth we are experiencing in AI applications and demand for our next-generation digital infrastructure," said Wes Cummins, CEO of Applied Digital.

"This partnership comes at a pivotal time for our company as we continue to expand our current capacity pipeline of up to 200MW for our HPC data centers," Cummins added.

Applied Digital's next-generation data centers are ideal for hosting HPC applications on-premises.

This solution, at a lower cost, provides high computing power to replenish the power density needed for AI/ML workloads.

Applied Digital recently announced the signing of its second AI customer with an agreement worth up to $460 million over 36 months.

Price Action: APLD shares are trading higher by 0.96% to $9.44 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.