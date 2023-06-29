Polestar Adopts North American Charging Standard In US & Canada

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Limited PSNY has signed an agreement with Tesla, Inc. TSLA to adopt the new North American Charging Standard (NACS).

The agreement will enable access to Tesla's expansive Supercharger network for all Polestar drivers in the U.S. and Canada.

From 2025, new Polestar vehicles sold in North America will be equipped with the NACS charging port by default.

Existing Polestar drivers will be given access to adapters which are expected in mid-2014.

To maintain compatibility with existing CCS public fast charging infrastructure in North America, future NACS-equipped Polestar vehicles will come with a CCS adapter.

"With 12,000 charging points today, a number that will only keep growing, this move will greatly increase the rate of EV adoption in a key automotive region," said CEO Thomas Ingenlath.

Price Action: PSNY shares are trading higher by 2.26% at $3.8450 on the last check Thursday.

Photo Via Company