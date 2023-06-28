U.S. stocks traded mixed toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 70 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded down 0.22% to 33,852.66 while the NASDAQ rose 0.27% to 13,591.75. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping 0.04% to 4,376.86.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Micron Technology, Inc. MU

Micron stock closed 0.42% higher on Wednesday at $67.07. The stock had an intraday high of $67.73 and an intraday low of $65.39. In the wider picture, the stock has a 52-week high of $74.77 and a 52-week low of $48.43. Better-than-expected Q3 results were reported, causing shares to jump.

Joby Aviation, Inc. JOBY

Joby Aviation stock soared 40.22% to close at $8.96 on Wednesday. The stock reached an intraday high of $9.17 and an intraday low of $6.9. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has touched a high of $9.17 and a low of $3.15. The company received a permit that allows it to begin flight testing of its first production prototype.

Tesla, Inc. TSLA

Tesla stock closed 2.41% higher on Wednesday at $256.24. The stock had an intraday high of $259.88 and an intraday low of $248.89. In the wider picture, the stock has a 52-week high of $314.67 and a 52-week low of $101.81. Volvo joined Tesla’s charging network in a new deal.

Bank of America Corporation BAC

Bank of America stock closed 0.60% lower on Wednesday at $28.07. The stock had an intraday high of $28.27 and an intraday low of $27.9. In the wider picture, the stock has a 52-week high of $38.6 and a 52-week low of $26.32. The bank passed the 2023 stress test conducted by the Federal Reserve.

Overstock.com, Inc. OSTK

Overstock.com stock closed 6.11% higher on Wednesday at $25.54. The stock had an intraday high of $26.44 and an intraday low of $24.62. In the wider picture, the stock has a 52-week high of $35.2 and a 52-week low of $17.05. The company’s shares gained attention on Wednesday for reasons yet to be identified.

