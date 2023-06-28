What's Going On With Overstock.com Shares Wednesday?

Overstock.com, Inc. OSTK shares are trading higher on Wednesday continuing the stock's recent upward momentum.

What to Know:

According to a report from Reuters, a U.S. bankruptcy judge has reportedly approved Overstock.com's $21.5 million acquisition of the Bed Bath & Beyond brand name, business data and digital assets. Overstock.com purchased the assets through the bankruptcy-run auction last Thursday, and OSTK shares traded up almost 20% Thursday on the news.

OSTK stock is trading up over 7% on Wednesday on higher than average trading volume. According to Benzinga Pro, the session volume has crossed the 2.3 million mark versus the 100-day average of 1.5 million shares traded. Overstock.com shares have climbed 27% higher over the past three months.

Related News: What's Going On With Carvana (CVNA) Stock Wednesday?

OSTK Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Overstock.com shares are trading 7.3% higher at $25.83 at the time of publication.

Image: PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay