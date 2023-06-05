Markets in the United States ended in the red on Monday after investors and traders began weighing in the possibility of a rate hike at the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting next week. The Nasdaq Composite closed 0.086% lower while the S&P 500 lost 0.2%. The Dow ended Monday's session 0.59% lower. Meanwhile, the following are the five stocks that are drawing investors' attention:

1. Tesla Inc TSLA: Shares of Tesla closed 3.06% higher on Monday but lost over 2% in extended trading. The EV-maker sold 77,695 made-in-China vehicles last month, as per China Passenger Car Association data. The figure marks a 2.4% increase compared to April.

2. Apple Inc AAPL: Shares of Apple closed 1.45% higher and hit a record high on Monday before losing 2.43% in extended trading. The initial rise in the share price was in the wake of the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC23) event. However, shares pulled back after the company unveiled its first augmented reality headset, Apple Vision Pro.

3. Gitlab Inc GTLB: Shares of the company closed 4.95% higher and gained another 30.23% in extended trading. Quarterly revenue rose 45% year-over-year to $126.9 million. The company said in a release that customers with more than $5,000 of ARR increased to 7,406, up 43% from same period last year.

4. Chijet Motor Company, Inc. CJET: Shares of the company closed over 54% higher on Monday driven by post-IPO volatility subsequent to its debut listing on the NASDAQ on Friday.

5. Coinbase Global Inc COIN: Shares of the company closed 9.05% lower on Monday following news that Binance Holdings Ltd. and its CEO Changpeng Zhao are facing a lawsuit by the SEC, over alleged violations of U.S. regulations.

