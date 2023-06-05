GitLab: Q1 Earnings Insights

GitLab GTLB reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, June 5, 2023 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

GitLab beat estimated earnings by 57.14%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.14.

Revenue was up $39.47 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 23.86% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at GitLab's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 EPS Estimate -0.14 -0.15 -0.23 -0.27 EPS Actual -0.03 -0.10 -0.15 -0.18 Revenue Estimate 119.56M 106.05M 94.04M 77.81M Revenue Actual 122.91M 112.98M 101.04M 87.41M

