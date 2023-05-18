U.S. markets ended in the green for the second straight day as investors continued to be optimistic the debt ceiling crisis will soon see a resolution. Walmart Inc's WMT upbeat sales forecast also helped lift the markets. The Nasdaq Composite ended over 1.5% higher while the S&P 500 gained 0.94% The Dow ended 0.34% higher. Meanwhile, the following are the five stocks that are drawing investors' attention:

1. Tesla Inc TSLA: Shares of Tesla closed 1.74% higher on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro. The EV maker has held discussions with Indian officials about incentives for car and battery manufacturing, reported Reuters citing a person with direct knowledge of the talks. The company has proposed setting up a factory in India to build electric cars for domestic sale and export.

2. NVIDIA Corporation NVDA: Shares of the company closed 4.97% higher on Thursday. Oppenheimer analyst Patrick Scholes has maintained an ‘Outperform' rating on the stock, raising the price target from $300 to $350. The chipmaker is set to report its quarterly results on May 24.

3. Netflix Inc NFLX: Shares of the company closed 9.22% higher on Thursday after reports indicated the company’s ad-supported subscription tier has nearly 5 million global monthly active users. Netflix with ads costs only $6.99 a month, which is about $3 cheaper than its most basic ad-free subscription.

4. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA: Shares of the company closed 5.41% lower on Thursday. For the quarter ended March, the company reported a revenue of $30.32 billion, beating a consensus estimate of $30.24 billion.

5. Farfetch Ltd FTCH: Shares of the company closed 6.37% higher on Thursday and gained close to 18% in extended trading. Farfetch reported revenue of $556.4 million for the first quarter, which grew 8% year-over-year and beat a consensus estimate of $512.72 million.

