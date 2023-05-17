Major Wall Street indices rose over 1% on Wednesday led by optimism that a potential resolution to the debt ceiling crisis could be in the offing. Democrats in the House of Representatives plan to file a discharge petition as a means to raise the debt ceiling in case it becomes necessary, top House Democrat Hakeem Jeffries said, according to a Reuters report. A rally in regional bank shares also helped boost investor sentiment about the banking sector's health. Meanwhile, the following are five stocks that are drawing investor attention:

1. Tesla Inc TSLA: Shares of the company closed 4.41% higher on Wednesday. The EV maker has proposed setting up a factory in India to build electric cars for domestic sale and export. Senior Tesla executives are in India this week to meet the government to discuss local sourcing of parts and other issues.

2. Cisco Systems Inc CSCO: Shares of the company closed 1.51% higher but lost 3.91% in extended trading. Cisco's third-quarter revenue rose 14% year-over-year to $14.6 billion, surpassing an estimated $14.4 billion.

3. NVIDIA Corporation NVDA: Shares of the company closed 3.3% higher on Wednesday after hedge funds raised their stakes in the company. At least three hedge funds ramped up exposure to the stock this week, including Tiger Global Management, Coatue Management, and Appaloosa.

4. StoneCo Ltd STNE: Shares of the company closed 3.42% higher on Wednesday. The Brazilian company reported an adjusted net profit of BRL 236.6 million ($47.9 million), over five times the figure reported a year ago.

5. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc TTWO: Shares of the company closed over 9% higher in extended trading. The company reported fourth-quarter revenue of $1.45 billion, up 56% year-over-year. Take-Two also said bookings totaled $1.4 billion during the quarter, above company expectations.

