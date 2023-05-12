- Baidu Inc BIDU is working towards implanting a ChatGPT-like service on its flagship search engine.
- For some users, Baidu's new "AI Mate" chatbot's beta version can be seen at the top right side of its landing page, as per the report.
- The version adopts the technology from Baidu's ChatGPT counterpart, Ernie Bot, launched in March.
- Given restrictions in China, AI Mate, comparable to Bing Chat of Microsoft Corp MSFT, will generate content related to domestic references and avoid political queries. Once it is opened, AI Mate will also ask users to provide feedback for improvements.
- As per the report, last month, the Cyberspace Administration of China issued a new draft rule requiring companies to offer generative AI services to support Chinese socialist values and abstain from generating content that suggests authority subversion, violence, pornography, or disrupts economic or social order.
- Baidu, the first Chinese company to introduce an alternative to OpenAI's ChatGPT, did not comment.
- Major global tech companies have been launching similar tools, further intensifying the market competition.
- This week, Baidu's rival Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA stated its plan to integrate ChatBot across products at a lower cost.
- Price Action: BIDU shares are trading lower by 3.30% at $120.08 on last check Friday.
