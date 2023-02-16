Microsoft's ChatGPT Powered Bing Scores Win With User Engagement; Falters With Current Data

by

Microsoft Corp MSFT shared its preliminary findings after a week of testing new artificial intelligence additions to its Bing search engine.

The feedback on the answers generated by the new Bing has been primarily positive, with 71% of you giving the AI-powered answers a "thumbs up."

Also Read: Baidu's ChatGPT Attract Partners Ranging From State Media To Shaolin Temple

Bing scored on the citations and references that underly the answers in Bing, making it easier to fact-check.

Bing struggled with answers that needed very timely data, like live sports scores.

The ease of use and approachability of chat proved an early success.

Bing proved repetitive and irrelevant for long, extended chat sessions of 15 or more questions.

Microsoft acknowledged addressing Bing's bugs like slow loading, broken links, or incorrect formatting.

In January, Microsoft inked a new multiyear, $10 billion investment with ChatGPT -maker OpenAI . The deal followed its previous investments in 2019 and 2021.

The AI industry will likely trigger a battle among the big cloud hostings providers like Amazon.com Inc AMZN Amazon Web Services , and Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google Cloud for the preferred cloud provider crown.

, and for the preferred cloud provider crown. Price Action: MSFT shares traded lower by 0.31% at $268.48 premarket on the last check Thursday.

