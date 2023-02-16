ñol


Microsoft's ChatGPT Powered Bing Scores Win With User Engagement; Falters With Current Data

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
February 16, 2023 8:03 AM | 2 min read
  • Microsoft Corp MSFT shared its preliminary findings after a week of testing new artificial intelligence additions to its Bing search engine.
  • It tested the AI additions to its search engine with a select set of people in over 169 countries to get real-world feedback.
  • The feedback on the answers generated by the new Bing has been primarily positive, with 71% of you giving the AI-powered answers a "thumbs up." 
  • Also Read: Baidu's ChatGPT Attract Partners Ranging From State Media To Shaolin Temple
  • Microsoft saw a healthy engagement on the chat feature. It also received good feedback on how to improve.
  • Bing scored on the citations and references that underly the answers in Bing, making it easier to fact-check.
  • Bing struggled with answers that needed very timely data, like live sports scores.
  • The ease of use and approachability of chat proved an early success.
  • Bing proved repetitive and irrelevant for long, extended chat sessions of 15 or more questions.
  • Microsoft acknowledged addressing Bing's bugs like slow loading, broken links, or incorrect formatting.
  • In January, Microsoft inked a new multiyear, $10 billion investment with ChatGPT-maker OpenAI. The deal followed its previous investments in 2019 and 2021. 
  • OpenAI grabbed attention courtesy of its chatbot ChatGPT, adept at answering questions and writing essays and poems, and image generator Dall-E 2, which turns language prompts into novel images.
  • The AI industry will likely trigger a battle among the big cloud hostings providers like Amazon.com Inc AMZN Amazon Web Services, and Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google Cloud for the preferred cloud provider crown.
  • Price Action: MSFT shares traded lower by 0.31% at $268.48 premarket on the last check Thursday.

