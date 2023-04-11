ChatGPT Rivalry Gets Bigger: Alibaba Plans to Integrate Chatbot Across Products at Low Cost

- On Tuesday, Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA cloud computing unit shared plans to launch its ChatGPT counterpart Tongyi Qianwen.
- Alibaba Cloud initially proposed to deploy Tongyi Qianwen with Chinese and English language capabilities on Slack counterpart DingTalk, Alibaba's workplace communication software, and Tmall Genie, a provider of smart home appliances, CNBC reports.
- Alibaba will integrate its new artificial intelligence model into Amazon.Com Inc AMZN Echo-like smart speakers and office chat software.
- At the 2023 Alibaba Cloud Summit, the company disclosed plans to launch the artificial intelligence-powered chatbot into all Alibaba products, from enterprise communication to e-commerce, in "the near future."
- CEO Daniel Zhang spent most of his keynote speech reliving Alicloud's years-long history, talking about Tongyi Qianwen's potential to serve enterprise clients better, both large and small.
- Alibaba looks to integrate the new AI model across its various businesses to help create customized AI features cost-effectively.
- It will fine-tune the chatbot with proprietary information and client data, reducing resources and costs for these companies.
- The company's Cloud's enterprise customers in China can access Tongyi Qianwen for beta testing. Developers in China can also apply for beta testing of Tongyi Qianwen to create their AI applications at scale.
- Alibaba also promised to add "more compelling" AI features like image understanding and text-to-image to the Tongyi Qianwen model.
- On Monday, Alibaba Cloud offered invitation codes to some corporate customers to try out the large language model called Tongyi Qianwen.
- In late March, Alibaba rival Baidu Inc BIDU dumped the highly-anticipated public launch of its ChatGPT-like product, Ernie Bot.
- According to International Data Corporation, Alibaba has maintained its position as the third leading public cloud infrastructure as a service (IaaS) provider globally since 2018.
- Price Action: BABA shares traded higher by 0.56% at $102.11 premarket on the last check Monday.
