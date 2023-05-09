Major Wall Street indices closed in the red on Tuesday as investors and traders continued to maintain caution ahead of the release of inflation data as well as the outcome of meeting between President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in regard to the debt ceiling crisis. However, Biden and Republicans failed to reach any consensus and have agreed to hold another meeting on Friday.

Meanwhile, following are the five stocks that are drawing investors' attention:

1. Tesla Inc TSLA: Shares of the company closed 1.54% lower on Tuesday. The EV-maker said on Tuesday its Texas factory achieved production of 5,000 Model Y vehicles per week, implying that it would be able to produce close to 260,000 of the vehicles annually, reported Reuters.

2. Upstart Holdings Inc UPST: Shares of the company closed 5.31% higher on Tuesday and gained another 39.53% in extended trading. Upstart reported first-quarter revenue of $103 million, down 67% year-over-year and missing a consensus estimate of $108.96 million. However, the company said it expects second-quarter revenue at $135 million, compared to an estimate of $133.15 million.

3. Affirm Holdings Inc AFRM: Shares of the company closed 3.02% higher on Tuesday but lost 7.97% in extended trading. Affirm reported fiscal third-quarter revenue of $380.98 million, which beat an estimate of $369.97 million. However, the company indicated that on a year-over-year basis, it expects higher funding costs to remain a headwind.

4. Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN: Shares of the company gained 5.56% in extended trading. Rivian reported first-quarter revenue of $661 million, which beat a Street consensus estimate of $652 million. The company reported production of 9,395 units in the first quarter and 7,946 deliveries.

5. Airbnb Inc ABNB: Shares of the company lost 11.93% in extended trading. Airbnb reported first-quarter revenue of $1.8 billion, up 20% year-over-year. The revenue total beat a Street consensus estimate of $1.6 billion.

