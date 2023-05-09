Tesla To Roll Out Free FSD Trial For A Month Once This Happens

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said on Monday that the EV giant would roll out a full self-driving free trial sometime in the future.

What Happened: Musk said that Tesla would roll out a free month trial of FSD for all cars in North America once FSD is “super smooth” and not just safe. The CEO was responding to a Twitter user requesting an FSD subscription in Canada.

“Once FSD is super smooth (not just safe), we will roll out a free month trial for all cars in North America,” Musk said. “Then extend to rest of world after we ensure it works well on local roads and regulators approve it in that country.”

Responding to Musk’s tweet, Tesla investor Sawyer Merritt noted that several users do not want to even try FSD Beta. ” A free trial could convince some ppl that maybe thought they didn’t want to buy it, to buy or subscribe,” he said.

Even among Tesla owners, awareness of FSD capability is “shockingly low,” Musk said in a later tweet.

Why It Matters: Since 2016, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has reportedly opened 40 crash investigations involving Tesla vehicles that may have been driven on Autopilot mode.

Meanwhile, Tesla has often reiterated the safety of its FSD software. The accident rate of the FSD system disclosed by Tesla on Investor Day showed that there has been an average of only one accident per 3.2 million miles, compared to the nationwide average of one accident for about 500,000 miles, according to Ark Invest analyst Tasha Keeney.

