Major Wall Street indices closed over 1% lower on Tuesday as concerns over a banking crisis once again came to the fore and market participants maintained caution ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee's interest rate decision scheduled to be announced on Wednesday.

Bank shares declined and the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF KRE dropped over 6% on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, following are the five stocks that are drawing investors' attention:

1. Tesla Inc TSLA: Shares of Tesla closed 0.94% lower on Tuesday. The company increased prices on certain models in U.S., China, Japan and Canada. In the U.S., Tesla raised Model Y and Model 3 prices by $250, while in China, the EV-maker hiked their prices by 2,000 yuan or about $290.

2. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD: Shares of the company lost over 6% in extended trading on Tuesday. AMD reported a 9% decline in its first-quarter revenue at $5.35 billion. The company's client revenue fell by a whopping 65%, while data center revenue was largely unchanged in the first quarter. AMD's GAAP gross margin contracted by 4 percentage points year-over-year to 44%.

3. Ford Motor Co F: Shares of the company closed 2.16% lower on Tuesday and lost another 1.36% in extended trading despite posting an upbeat set of earnings. Ford reported a 20% year-over-year rise in its first-quarter revenue at $41.5 billion, beating a Street estimate of $36.03 billion. The company maintained its full-year guidance that it laid out in February, including adjusted EBIT of $9 billion to $11 billion and adjusted free cash flow of about $6 billion.

4. Starbucks Corp SBUX: Shares of the company lost close to 6% in extended trading on Tuesday despite announcing an upbeat set of earnings. Starbucks reported a 14% year-over-year rise in its second-quarter revenue at $8.72 billion, which beat an average estimate of $8.4 billion.

5. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc AUPH: Shares of the company closed 3.39% higher on Tuesday. Aurinia announced that the Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products has granted marketing authorization for LUPKYNIS in combination with a background immunosuppressive therapy to treat adults with active class III, IV and V lupus nephritis.

