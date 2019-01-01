QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Benzinga - Sep 8, 2021, 4:24PM
Benzinga - Mar 22, 2021, 12:06PM
Benzinga - Feb 28, 2021, 8:55AM
Benzinga - Feb 24, 2021, 12:23PM

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (ARCA: KRE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF's (KRE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF.

Q

What is the target price for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)?

A

The stock price for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (ARCA: KRE) is $71.88 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.39 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 23, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 20, 2021.

Q

When is SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (ARCA:KRE) reporting earnings?

A

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) operate in?

A

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.