U.S. markets ended mixed on Monday with the Nasdaq Composite closing the session in the red as investors and traders await earnings from big names this week.

What Happened: While Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL and Microsoft Corp MSFT are scheduled to announce their quarterly results on Tuesday, Amazon.com Inc AMZN and Meta Platforms Inc META will be reporting their figures later during the week.

Meanwhile, following are the five stocks that are drawing investors' attention:

1. Tesla Inc TSLA: Shares of Tesla closed 1.53% lower on Monday. The EV-maker has raised its capital expenditure forecast for 2023 on Monday and said it expects to spend between $7 billion and $9 billion this year, higher than its previous outlook of $6 billion to $8 billion, according to a Reuters report.

Also Read: Everything You Need to Know About Tesla Stock

2. First Republic Bank FRC: Shares of First Republic ended 12.2% higher on Monday but lost 22.19% in extended trading. The bank said its first-quarter revenue fell 13.4% year-over-year to $1.2 billion, which beat a consensus estimate of $1.15 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. Net interest income stood at $923 million, down 19.4% year-over-year.

3.Cleveland-Cliffs Inc CLF: Shares of the company closed 2.08% higher on Monday but lost 1.06% in extended trading. Cleveland-Cliffs reported 11.08% drop in its first quarter revenue at $5.295 billion compared to the same period a year ago.

4. Getty Images Holdings Inc GETY: Shares of the company closed 31.03% higher on Monday after Trillium Capital proposed to acquire the firm for $10 per share in cash. The proposal represented a premium of 98% to Getty Images' Friday closing price of $5.06.

5. Fox Corp FOX: Shares of the company closed 2.95% lower on Monday after Fox News announced prime-time host Tucker Carlson is leaving the cable network.

Read Next: 5 Most Shorted US Large Cap Stocks In April 2023: 2 Of Them Are Up More Than 50% This Year