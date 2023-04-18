Walmart Debuts Renewable Natural Gas Engine In Partnership With Cummins And Chevron

- Walmart Inc WMT has debuted its first North American and the first of five 15-liter compressed natural gas engines that will be incorporated into its private fleet.
- The X15N engine is supplied by Cummins Inc CMI and fueled by Chevron Corporation CVX with compressed natural gas (CNG) linked to renewable natural gas.
- The Walmart truck will make its inaugural trip from Indiana to California, making pit stops to refuel at Chevron stations.
- Last year, Walmart revealed several initiatives toward its goal of achieving zero emissions across global operations by 2040.
- The introduction of the CNG-powered truck is considered to be an important milestone in the retailer's journey.
