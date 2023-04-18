ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%
%

Walmart Debuts Renewable Natural Gas Engine In Partnership With Cummins And Chevron

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 18, 2023 10:21 AM | 1 min read
Walmart Debuts Renewable Natural Gas Engine In Partnership With Cummins And Chevron
  • Walmart Inc WMT has debuted its first North American and the first of five 15-liter compressed natural gas engines that will be incorporated into its private fleet.
  • The X15N engine is supplied by Cummins Inc CMI and fueled by Chevron Corporation CVX with compressed natural gas (CNG) linked to renewable natural gas. 
  • The Walmart truck will make its inaugural trip from Indiana to California, making pit stops to refuel at Chevron stations.
  • Also ReadWHP Global & Express Make The First Joint Acquisition - Menswear Brand Bonobos From Walmart
  • Last year, Walmart revealed several initiatives toward its goal of achieving zero emissions across global operations by 2040.
  • The introduction of the CNG-powered truck is considered to be an important milestone in the retailer's journey.
  • Also Read: Walmart Closes Four Chicago Stores As Losses Run In Millions
  • Price Action: WMT shares are trading higher by 0.28% at $149.95 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: EquitiesNewsMarketsGeneralBriefs

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved