Walmart Closes Four Chicago Stores As Losses Run In Millions

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 12, 2023 6:21 AM | 1 min read
  • Walmart Inc WMT said it has decided to close four of its stores in Chicago.
  • The retailer said the Chicago stores have not been profitable since the first store was opened nearly 17 years ago.
  • The stores, collectively have been losing tens of millions of dollars a year, and the annual losses nearly doubled in just the last five years.
  • The rest of the four Chicago stores, Walmart said, would continue to operate despite facing the same business difficulties.
  • Also Read: Walmart Sees 65% Of Store Automation By FY26 End; Affirms FY24 Guidance
  • Walmart has invested millions of dollars in Chicago, including $70 million in the last couple years to upgrade its stores and build two new Walmart Health facilities and a Walmart Academy training center.
  • While the four stores will close to the public by April 16, the pharmacies at these locations will remain open to serve patients for up to 30 days.
  • The associates who work in the stores will be eligible to transfer to any other Walmart or Sam’s Club facility. 
  • Price Action: WMT shares are trading lower by 0.05% at $150.00 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

