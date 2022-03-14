Enjoy Your Spring Break or Summer Vacation Worry-Free With Travel Health Test Kits

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

While telemedicine has been an established healthcare option for years now, its fully remote convenience extended only to doctor visits and prescriptions. If you needed a lab test, you still had to physically go to a testing facility and undergo the test there.

Now, thankfully, that’s changing.

Telemedicine providers, led by the industry frontrunner CallonDoc, are revolutionizing their offerings by developing fully remote, mail-in lab testing kits that patients can complete in the privacy of their own homes—or for travelers, in the privacy of their hotel rooms.

The benefits of at-home test kits are manifold, as we’ve seen with the COVID pandemic, and they go beyond diagnosing simple illnesses and limiting the spread of infection. Here are just a few.

Mail-in test kits make travel easier and less stressful

For those who have chronic health issues or are prone to frequent infections, traveling can be a stressful undertaking.

What if you have a flare-up while out of town? What if you need regular lab tests to help manage your diabetes or immune disorder?

This is where at-home tests come in: patients can order one or more before they leave, so they can use them as needed during their trip. CallonDoc’s testing kits are delivered to the patient’s home with instructions and a prepaid return box, and they can be used for lipid panels, blood glucose levels, STDs, and more.

Plus, since patients can easily get prescriptions through any pharmacy in the country, travelers don’t have to worry about needing new medications while they’re out of town.

When telemedicine is fully remote, from initial visit or diagnosis through ongoing lab testing, it opens up so many opportunities for people who otherwise might not be able to travel (or would do so, but with significant associated stress).

At-home, mail-in test kits help expand the role of telemedicine in the healthcare industry

Telemedicine is filling a vital need in healthcare, and not only because it helps keep sick people out of crowded urgent care centers and hospital waiting rooms.

The cost of medical care is still prohibitive for a large portion of the U.S. population—46 million people, according to a recent Gallup survey.

In addition, the United States Census Bureau reported that in 2020, 28 million people (8.6% of the population) had no healthcare coverage at any point during the year. Because of that, many were completely unable to afford the care they needed.

Telemedicine is typically a much more affordable option for patients who don’t have health insurance, have poor or costly insurance, or who live in remote areas and don’t have access to in-person care.

Lab tests are, in a sense, the final barrier to offering fully-remote primary care. Now, patients who formerly would have dreaded hearing that they needed to find time to go into a facility, or find transportation to get to a facility two towns away, can simply wait for a lab testing kit to arrive in the mail, complete it on their own time, and send it back.

Fully remote care can help provide more equitable care for marginalized populations

Marginalized populations, like those who identify as disabled, BIPOC, or LGBTQ+, often face far greater barriers to in-person care than other populations.

From dealing with cultural and racial biases to a lack of insurance to concerns about safety and accessibility, there are many issues for these groups that telemedicine can help alleviate.

CallonDoc, for example, doesn’t require insurance, and patients can receive primary care services (through phone, video, or an asynchronous form visit), prescription care, and lab testing through the company’s services without needing to drive to a facility.

At-home lab tests are the latest step toward making telemedicine even more affordable and accessible. As we continue to see a rise in the need for virtual medical care, these services will only become more critical.

Image sourced from Pixabay

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.