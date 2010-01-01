Elizabeth Walker

Elizabeth Walker

Revolutionizing Service Industry Payments: Navigating The Wave Of Digital Transformation In Payment Processing
In an era where technology is often dubbed the great equalizer, it's the nuanced differences that are leaving an impact. As industries evolve at a breakneck speed, so does their need for technology that's cut from the same unique cloth as their challenges.
Sponsored
It&#39;s Time To Close The Gap Between Consumer And Enterprise Technology.
The divide between consumer and enterprise technology poses a challenge. These two worlds of technology have long been on a collision course. The time for convergence is now. Progressive, forward-thinking B2Bs are taking the initiative to bridge the divide and prepare for a data-driven future. 
Sponsored
From Desk To Destination: Workplace Technology Makes Return-To-Office More Appealing
With the coronavirus pandemic seemingly in our rearview mirror, many business leaders are looking for new ways to incentivize employees to return to the office.
Sponsored
Breaking Down Barriers In The Customer Journey By Accelerating Digital Transformation
The market and consumer needs are constantly in a state of flux. With increased marketing messages and other stimuli demanding our attention, the human mind is distracted 47% of the day, requiring every business to engage their target customers in new ways with digital technology. But technology is only one piece of the puzzle.
Sponsored
How A TikTok Ban Would Impact Increasing Demand For UGC Advertising
With over 150 million users in the U.S. alone, TikTok continues to be the fastest-growing app in the world.
Sponsored
How Business Leaders Can Rise Above Controversy to Amplify a Common-Sense Perspective
With Elon Musk’s outspoken Twitter takeover and Tim Cook’s balanced pay-cut commentary—business leaders are expected to be more vocal than ever. How they navigate hot topics impacts their company stock and reputation, and determines which side of the spectacle-to-respectable scale they fall on. 
Sponsored
3 Small Business Trends to Monitor in 2023
After battling to stay afloat during a global pandemic for two years and then navigating a market afflicted by inflation, fears of a recession, and a still somewhat unreliable supply chain, it has been a challenging time for businesses, especially the small ones.
Sponsored
The Top 7 Women Business Speakers to Inspire Your Teams in 2023
It’s here: Q4. And along with normal business functions, we must balance family celebrations, holidays, and year-end business functions. It can be a lot to handle, especially this year, as business leaders are grappling with economic downturns, high rates of inflation, and the ongoing talent wars brought on by the Great Resignation.
Sponsored
Smart Home Natural Gas Alarms Are Raising the Bar on Safety
When we think about communities enabled by technology, we tend to think about social networking and the types of communities being built on Discord and Reddit. While these digital communities play a part in our lives to some degree, Amazon Sidewalk reminds us that tech is also key to enhancing our safety.
Sponsored
Why Setting a Recession-Proof Cybersecurity Budget Requires a Cybersecurity Framework
Cybersecurity is a growing concern for organizations across the world as threats increase. The global average cost of a single data breach is $4.35 million. Cyber threats and cyber issues are costly, both to a company’s financials and to a company’s reputation.
Sponsored
How to increase your bottom line by engaging your employees
How to increase your bottom line by engaging your employees
 
Sponsored
How DEI Accelerators Are Putting Purpose into Products
Companies that lead with purpose and build around it can achieve continued loyalty, consistency, and relevance in consumers' lives. Embodying that purpose within your business and the products and services you distribute brings you closer to consumers by helping you understand their needs as they evolve and change.
Sponsored
Travel Industry Payment Innovations Enable A Quick Rebound to Those that Dare
Few industries have been significantly impacted more in the past two years than travel, following healthcare closely. In 2020, the global travel and tourism sector lost nearly $4.5 trillion due to the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sponsored
Tackling the Wealth Divide by Creating Greater Access to Positive Credit Scores and Loans
The wealth divide in America is a persistent issue that’s only grown in the last 30 years. Inflation, rising real estate prices, and global economic factors (such as the pandemic) certainly aren’t helping matters. 
Sponsored
Building a Diverse Workforce Starts from the Ground Up
In the past few years, diversity, equity and inclusion have come into greater focus in the tech world. Concerted awareness efforts by underrepresented groups on social media have increased public awareness of the diversity problem within the tech industry.
Sponsored
Compliance-Bred Innovation: Issues And Opportunities For Enterprises
Data is the most valuable asset for any business to rise to the top of its industry. Data can unlock new possibilities and business processes, but if disorganized or outdated, it can be a company's undoing. In general, regulations exist to enhance consumer confidence in data processing.
Sponsored
3 Industries Creating The Most Value Through Contactless Payments
As new technologies continue to emerge, the decline of cash’s reign is inevitable in our digital world. How we shop has significantly shifted over the last decade, with contactless payment becoming the most adopted means of making purchases. 
Sponsored
How &#39;Zero Trust&#39; Will Improve Cybersecurity And Transform IT According To Ascent Solutions
Digital transformation has just about made its way into every industry, bringing innovations and risks along with it. New technologies have made it even easier for business leaders, employees, and customers alike to embrace the digital world.
Sponsored
Regpack&#39;s Next-Gen &#39;Self-Service&#39; Payments Software Aims To Help Businesses Beat Inflation
Revenue is the lifeblood of any company. As consumer prices and global energy costs edge even higher, businesses continue to fight an uphill battle to keep their operations afloat.
Sponsored
Turn Data Into Savings With Smarter-Than-Ever Software
This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
Sponsored

