Vision in Sight — Vuzix Outlines Ultra-Sleek Lineup of Smart Glasses, CES 2022 Presence, and Partnerships

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

It’s a new year, and 2022 may just become the Year of the Meta with virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and extended reality (XR) around every corner.

Vuzix Corp VUZI is arguably no exception, leaving 2021 with a bang and entering the new year fresh-faced and making moves.

Vuzix is a leading supplier of smart glasses and AR technologies, developing innovative products primarily focused on enterprise markets. This includes personal displays and wearable computing devices triggered by touchpad, voice, and Bluetooth inputs. In addition, it offers users a portable, high-quality viewing experience, shared view video streaming, and dynamic solutions for mobility purposes. That means you can join a zoom call, or remotely share what you’re seeing with an expert for training, field service, telemedicine and any variety of uses.

Vuzix Partners With Verizon To Deliver AR with 5G and Mobile Edge Compute

Opening doors to more immersive experiences for its audiences, Vuzix and Verizon Communications Inc. VZ teamed up in December to take AR places it has never gone before. Gone are the days where Vuzix only worked in the warehouse environment, enabling cutting-edge inventory and supply management “on sight.”

Through this partnership, Vuzix now expects to leverage the power of Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband service and edge computing technologies to deliver a first-of-its-kind AR experience for sports and gaming.

New apps can be created, new audiences will be ushered in, and new services can be provided.

These smart glasses have reportedly gotten much faster. They hold a charge much longer, exhibit low latency, and have an increased computing capacity.

What Happens in Vegas Doesn’t Always Stay in Vegas – Sometimes it Goes Global

The smart glasses market is expected to grow by $69.1 million from 2020 to 2025.

Vuzix was invited to showcase its new Vuzix Shield™ at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2022) as the world's first microLED-based binocular smart glasses for enterprise — and the company was recently named a multiple CES®2022 Innovation Awards honoree.

Previously referred to as next-generation smart glasses, each pair also includes stereo HD cameras to deliver a singular wearable AR experience, combined with a set of miniature ultrabright projectors, transparent microLED stereo displays, proprietary waveguide optics, and high computing power with an engine that runs on the Snapdragon® XR1 platform.

These smart safety glasses come prescription-ready, too!

For the professional who wears glasses regularly, the comfortable design is made for all day wear – and a model Vuzix claims to be the “most powerful binocular, optically see-through smart glasses to date.”

Vuzix Partners With European Optical Group Fielmann and TeamViewer To Support the Enterprise Workforce

A collaboration with Fielmann ADR FLMNY will provide frontline workers with customizable options for Vuzix smart glasses using TeamViewer AG’s TMVWY Frontline AR productivity platform.

An attractive design that supports all-day use, each pair complements the enterprise-leading M400 and M4000 smart glasses and are used within several industry verticals and applications including retail, logistics, and manufacturing-related operations.

In light of this announcement, Vuzix shared that its newest enterprise client, a Fortune 50 online retailer, will now use its Smart Glasses at 40 warehouses across Europe.

Vuzix Unveils the New M400-C Smart Glasses

The year began with another long-awaited product launch. Vuzix introduced the newest member of its acclaimed M-Series smart glasses family.

And while the official release of Vuzix M400C won’t be until spring, a limited number of production units have already shipped to the first round of customers. Shipments will continue throughout the first quarter.

Vuzix has 243 patents and patents pending as well as numerous intellectual property licenses in the works for the video eyewear sector. The company has also won consecutive CES awards for innovation from 2005 to 2021, in addition to many wireless innovation and technology awards received elsewhere.

Meta Platforms Inc.'s FB Quest 2 has been taking over the VR market but has been unable to touch AR itself. Apple Inc. AAPL plans to release its AR glasses in late 2022 or early 2023. And Alphabet Inc. GOOGL plans to reintroduce its smart glasses sometime soon. However, Vuzix may be a formidable lead to follow in the enterprise space.

Learn more about Vuzix and its lineup of smart glasses: https://www.vuzix.com.

