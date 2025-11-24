Dell Q3 Earnings: A Massive AI Pipeline And Big Q3 Guidance — But Is The Company Quietly Bracing For A Margin Squeeze?

As Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) approaches its fiscal 2026 third-quarter earnings, investors face a classic good news, bad news scenario. The headline narrative is undeniable growth fueled by an insatiable appetite for AI infrastructure, but the fine print reveals a precarious battle to protect profitability against rising component costs.

The Revenue Engine: Firing On All Cylinders

Management has set the bar high, guiding for third-quarter revenue between $26.5 billion and $27.5 billion, representing 11% year-over-year growth at the midpoint.

This optimism is underpinned by a massive AI backlog of $11.7 billion and an updated full-year target to ship over $20 billion in AI servers.

With the end of support for Windows 10 looming, the company also anticipates a tailwind from the commercial PC refresh cycle, predicting mid-single-digit growth in its Client Solutions Group.

The Analyst Divide: Bulls vs. Bears

Despite the revenue boom, Wall Street remains divided on the bottom line. Management's EPS guidance of $2.45 (midpoint) came in slightly below the prior analyst consensus of $2.55, sparking debate over margin resilience.

Recent analyst notes highlight a new threat: soaring memory prices. Morgan Stanley recently downgraded Dell to “Underweight” with a $110 price target, warning that the combination of lower-margin AI server mixes and spiking DRAM/NAND costs will pressure valuation.