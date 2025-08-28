Dell Q2 Earnings: Revenue, EPS Beat Estimates As AI Solutions Shipments Boom

Dell Technologies Inc DELL reported second-quarter financial results after the market close on Thursday. Here’s a look at the key highlights from the quarter.

Q2 Highlights: Dell reported second-quarter revenue of $29.78 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $29.17 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.32 per share, beating analyst estimates of $2.31 per share.

Total revenue was up 19% on a year-over-year basis. Here’s a breakdown of revenue by category.

Servers and Networking: $12.9 billion, up 69% year-over-year

Storage: $3.9 billion, down 3% year-over-year

Commercial Client: $10.8 billion, up 2% year-over-year

Consumer: $1.7 billion, down 7% year-over-year

Cash flow from operations was $2.5 billion in the second quarter. Dell said it returned $1.3 billion to shareholders via share repurchases and dividends in the quarter. The company ended the period with approximately $8.15 billion in cash and cash equivalents.

“We’ve now shipped $10 billion of AI solutions in the first half of FY26, surpassing all shipments in FY25. This helped deliver another record revenue quarter in our Servers and Networking business, which grew 69%,” said Jeff Clarke, vice chairman and COO of Dell. “Demand for our AI solutions continues to be exceptional, and we’re raising our AI server shipment guidance for FY26.”

What’s Next: Dell expects third-quarter revenue to be between $26.5 billion and $27.5 billion versus estimates of $26.05 billion. The company anticipates third-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.45 per share versus estimates of $2.55 per share.

Dell raised its fiscal year 2026 revenue guidance from a range of $101 billion to $105 billion to a new range of $105 billion to $109 billion versus estimates of $104.59 billion. The company also raised its full-year adjusted earnings guidance from $9.40 to $9.55 per share versus estimates of $9.38 per share.

Dell executives will further discuss the quarter on an earnings call with investors and analysts at 4:30 p.m. ET.

DELL Price Action: Dell shares were down 4.10% in after-hours, trading at $128.50 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

