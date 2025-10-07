Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) shares are trading higher on Tuesday after the company raised its annual revenue growth and annual adjusted EPS growth guidance.

Long-Term Outlook: The company updated its long-term guidance, projecting 7%–9% annual revenue growth (previously 3%–4%) and non-GAAP EPS growth of 15% or higher (up from 8%).

Additionally, Dell plans to increase its quarterly dividend by at least 10% annually through fiscal 2030.

Jeff Clarke, Dell Technologies vice chairman and chief operating officer, said, “We’re actively driving the changes that are shaping the future of AI infrastructure as evidenced by growing AI into a $20 billion business in two years.”

Notably, over the past five years, the company has nearly doubled its adjusted diluted EPS and aims to achieve this growth again.

Dell targets 15%+ annual EPS growth while returning over 80% of adjusted free cash flow to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

Q3 & FY26 Guidance Reaffirmed: The company reiterated its guidance for third-quarter revenue of $26.5 billion to $27.5 billion and adjusted EPS of $2.45.

Dell also reiterated its fiscal year 2026 revenue guidance of $105 billion to $109 billion and adjusted earnings guidance of $9.55 per share.

Dell plans to release its third-quarter earnings results on November 25.

Price Action: Dell shares are up 3.25% at $150.50 as of the last check on Tuesday.

