Centene And Oscar Health Stocks Sink After Molina Warning

U.S. healthcare insurance providers Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) and Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) stock are trading lower as their peer Molina Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:MOH) reported disappointing annual guidance.

The U.S. insurance provider on Wednesday reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.84 per share, compared with $6.01 in the same quarter last year, missing the consensus of $3.90.

The consolidated medical care ratio (MCR) for the third quarter of 2025 rose to 92.6%, up from 89.2% a year earlier. The Medicaid MCR was 92.0%, Medicare came in at 93.6%, and Marketplace reached 95.6%.

Outlook

Molina Healthcare sees fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings of $14 per share versus the consensus of $18.65 and prior guidance of over $19.

The company raised 2025 sales guidance from $44 billion to $44.5 billion, versus the consensus of $44.39 billion.

The updated guidance is driven by higher medical cost trends in all segments and, disproportionately, by the unprecedented medical cost trend in the Marketplace, which is expected to continue through the end of the year.

The company forecasts a 2025 MCR of 91.3%, with 91.5% for Medicaid, 91.3% for Medicare, and 89.7% for Marketplace.

Earlier the company expected a 2025 consolidated MCR of 90.2%, with Medicaid MCR of 90.9%, Medicare MCR of 90% and Marketplace MCR of 85.1%.

Upcoming Earnings

Centene is scheduled to release its 2025 third-quarter financial results on October 29. The analysts estimate an adjusted loss of 14 cents and sales of $47.75 billion.

Oscar Health will release its third quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, November 6. The analysts estimate an adjusted loss of 56 cents and sales of $3.08 billion.

Elevance Health Results

Earlier this week, Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) noted that Medicare cost pressures, Obamacare plan dynamics, and Medicaid attrition weighed on sentiment.

The company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $6.03, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $4.93.

Quarterly sales of $50.087 billion, an increase of 12% year-over-year, beat the Street view of $49.369 billion.

Price Action: OSCR stock was trading lower by 9.74% to $18.39 at last check Thursday. CNC was down 6.61%.

Photo by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock