Palantir Brings AIP To Lumen's Network Fabric In AI Push

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) shares are trading higher on Thursday after it announced an AI partnership with Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR).

The collaboration aims to merge Palantir’s advanced AI systems with Lumen’s high-speed digital infrastructure to help companies move data faster and operationalize AI more securely.

The partnership seeks to eliminate one of AI’s barriers—bridging intelligent platforms with high-performance network systems required for real-time processing.

Also Read: Alibaba Unveils New AI Chatbot For ChatGPT Like AI Push

Together, the companies intend to help businesses turn massive data volumes into actionable insights that enhance productivity and decision-making across multi-cloud environments.

AI Meets Network Speed

Under the partnership, Palantir will integrate its foundry and artificial intelligence platform (AIP) with Lumen’s next-generation Connectivity Fabric.

The unified platform provides enterprises with the computing power and network intelligence needed to deploy AI faster.

It also reduces latency and simplifies data management across hybrid environments.

The offering will allow customers to move and process information securely across hybrid and multi-cloud systems.

“Palantir frees data, while Lumen moves it. Together, we’re uniquely positioned to enable enterprises to unlock their AI ambitions with unprecedented scale and speed,” said Kate Johnson, CEO of Lumen Technologies.

She added that both companies share a disruptive mindset focused on reimagining industries through connected ecosystems.

Palantir CEO Alex Karp said U.S. companies must unlock immediate value from AI, calling the partnership a step toward making them "AI winners."

Accelerating Enterprise Transformation

This partnership builds on an earlier collaboration announced in September, where Lumen began adopting Palantir Foundry and AIP internally to modernize its operations and enhance service delivery.

The expanded relationship will now bring co-developed AI and networking solutions to enterprise customers globally.

Lumen described the effort as part of its broader strategy to integrate digital platforms and network capabilities.

Price Action: LUMN shares are trading higher by 4.33% to $7.34 at last check Thursday; PLTR shares are trading lower by 2.42% to $179.74.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock