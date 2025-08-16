Greenlight Capital Announces Q2 2025 Trades: New Positions in FLR and VSCO, Exit From VTRS

In the latest investment moves, Greenlight Capital GLRE, led by David Einhorn, has disclosed its Q2 2025 13F filing trades.

The hedge fund has established new stakes in Fluor Corp. FLR and Victoria’s Secret & Co. VSCO, while exiting its position in Varex Imaging Corp. VTRS.

Greenlight Capital’s Q2 2025 13F filing reveals that the hedge fund bought 760.6K shares of Fluor Corp. and 168.3K shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Simultaneously, Greenlight decided to part ways with Varex Imaging Corp. The fund also made significant adjustments to its existing stakes, adding to its shares in Albireo Pharma Inc. ABIO and Amgen Inc. AMGN, while reducing its holdings in Activision Blizzard Inc. ATVI and Bristol Myers Squibb Co. BMY.

Greenlight Capital’s Q2 2025 trades provide an insight into the hedge fund’s investment strategy and market outlook. The new positions in Fluor and Victoria’s Secret indicate a potential confidence in these companies’ future performance.

The exit from Varex Imaging, on the other hand, might suggest a less optimistic view of the company’s prospects.

Furthermore, the adjustments to Greenlight’s existing stakes reflect the fund’s dynamic investment approach, aimed at optimizing returns.

The increased stakes in Albireo Pharma and Amgen suggest a positive outlook for these biopharmaceutical companies, while the reduced holdings in Activision Blizzard and Bristol Myers Squibb might indicate a more cautious stance towards these firms.

