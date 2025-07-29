July 29, 2025 2:44 PM 2 min read

Generic Revlimid Fades, But Teva's Broader Generics Outlook Remains Strong

by Vandana Singh Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. TEVA will release its second-quarter 2025 financial results tomorrow, July 30.

According to Benzinga Pro, the company expects to report second-quarter earnings of 62 cents, with sales of around $4.29 billion.

Teva’s generics business has rebounded. The company saw a 5% increase in revenue across regions. Its top-three global portfolio may yield five new product launches by 2027.

Also Read: Goldman Sachs Bullish On Branded Drug Upside At Teva: What About Viatris?

According to Piper Sandler, generic Revlimid won't matter much to the business after this year due to rising competition. However, it still plays a vital role in the U.S. generics segment.

The company's management expects the first quarter of 2025 to show the strongest year-over-year growth for its generics business.

They also noted that they usually sell most of their allowed amount of generic Revlimid in the second and third quarters.

Piper maintains an Overweight rating, increasing the price forecast from $29 to $30.

Additionally, settlements with other generic drugmakers will allow more competitors, including new ones, to enter the market and sell larger volumes in 2025.

Analyst David Amsellem questions whether total revenue for 2025 could be near the lower end of management's guidance range of $16.8 billion-$17.2 billion.

Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement

The analyst writes that since there is a possibility, Teva should not be penalized.

Austedo continues to grow steadily, with prescription volumes up approximately 19% year-to-date.

Uzedy is performing better than expected, with prescriptions increasing by about 21% in the second quarter of 2025 and 17% in the first quarter of 2025.

Piper Sandler considers 2025 to be a low point for EBITDA, as cost-saving measures and efficiency improvements are expected to start benefiting profits in 2026.

Teva's branded drug business will also become more influential. A long-acting injectable version of olanzapine is launching in late 2026. It expects duvakitug by the end of the decade. And a $5 billion innovative medicines franchise should be up and running by 2030.

Additionally, Teva won't face major loss of exclusivity (LOE) issues until well into the 2030s. This supports the case for a higher valuation multiple.

Price Action: TEVA stock is down 0.09% at $16.50 at the last check on Tuesday.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock

TEVA Logo
TEVATeva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
$16.560.32%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
23.32
Growth
24.44
Quality
28.23
Value
20.97
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved