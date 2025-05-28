Eric Trump Reveals Advice From Michael Saylor: Mortgage Mar-A-Lago And Take $2 Billion To Invest In Bitcoin

Eric Trump, the executive vice president of The Trump Organization, was all praise for Strategy Inc. MSTR co-founder Michael Saylor on Wednesday, stating that Bitcoin BTC/USD is "fortunate" to have him.

What Happened: Speaking at the Bitcoin 2025 conference in Las Vegas, Trump recalled how Saylor attempted to persuade him to invest in the apex cryptocurrency.

"You need to mortgage Mar-a-Lago right now. You need to take $2 billion out of Mar-a-Lago and need to go long Bitcoin," Trump quoted Saylor as saying.

Eric Trump mentioned how Saylor advises everyone to follow his Bitcoin playbook and how it's an “incredible opportunity” to capitalize on.

"I’ve never seen that in any other industry where you have the titan of the industry that’s literally advocating for smart people to compete against them," he said about Saylor.

Meanwhile, when asked for a prediction, Trump said Bitcoin would clear $170,000 in a year.

Why It Matters: These remarks come a day after Trump Media & Technology Group DJT announced it will use the proceeds of a $2.5 billion private offering to create a Bitcoin reserve, a playbook popularized by Saylor’s firm Strategy.

Donald Trump Jr., Eric's elder brother, said at the same conference earlier that they were "seriously long" on Bitcoin and committed to the leading cryptocurrency.

The Trump family's investments in cryptocurrencies were steadily growing. They previously made strategic bets on Bitcoin mining along with ties to the decentralized finance platform World Liberty Financial.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was exchanging hands at $108,259.01, down 0.50% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Shares of Strategy rose 1.55% higher in after-hours trading after closing 7.95% lower at $364.25 during Wednesday’s regular trading session.

