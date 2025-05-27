Donald Trump Jr. Says We Are 'Seriously Long' Bitcoin And After TMTG Reveals Treasury Strategy

Donald Trump Jr., the executive vice president of The Trump Organization, said Monday that the conglomerate is “seriously long” on Bitcoin BTC/USD following the Trump Media & Technology Group’s DJT announcement to raise $2.5 billion to invest in the leading cryptocurrency.

What Happened: Trump Jr. voiced a bullish perspective at the Bitcoin 2025 conference in Las Vegas, highlighting the Trump family’s investments in the space.

“We seriously long Bitcoin. We seriously long crypto,” the eldest child of President Donald Trump said. He described the Bitcoin treasury deal announced by TMTG hours ago as “pretty big.”

Notably, TMTG, co-founded and majority-owned by his father, said it will use the proceeds of a $2.5 billion private offering to create a Bitcoin Treasury, making the apex cryptocurrency a “crucial” part of its reserve pile.

See Also: Google Warns Quantum Computers Could Crack Bitcoin-Like Encryption 20 Times Faster Than Expected

“There aren’t a lot of people that have done something that big or shown that level of commitment,” Trump Jr. stated.

While previous reports claimed that the treasury will hold other cryptocurrencies as well, he clarified that the investment is only for Bitcoin.

Why It Matters: The Trump family’s foray into the world of digital assets is not new. They have previously made strategic bets on Bitcoin mining along with ties to the decentralized finance platform World Liberty Financial.

However, their increasing investments in the industry, combined with Trump’s support for the sector, have sparked a political storm, with critics such as Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) alleging a conflict of interest.

Price Action: Trump Media stock rose 2.39% in after-hours trading after closing 10.4% lower at $23.05 on Tuesday, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Bitcoin was trading at $108,929.33, up 0.54% in the last 24 hours.

As of this writing, the DJT stock exhibited a low value score— a metric that evaluates an asset’s relative worth by comparing its market price to fundamental measures. In case you're looking to pack your portfolio with high-value equities, check out Benzinga's proprietary Edge Rankings score for reference.

Photo Courtesy: Lev Radin on Shutterstock.com

Loading... Loading...

Read Next: