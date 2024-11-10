Kiyosaki Aims To Own 100 Bitcoins By 2025: 'I Wish Bitcoin Was Back To $10 A Coin, But Wishing Has Never Made Poor People Richer'

Renowned investor and author Robert Kiyosaki has set a goal to acquire 100 Bitcoins by 2025, regardless of the cryptocurrency’s fluctuating price.

What Happened: In a post on X, Kiyosaki shared that he currently holds 73 Bitcoins and is steadily increasing his holdings. He has mentioned that he does not wait for a price drop to invest, a mindset he equates with “a poor person.”

He also said that his investment journey began with silver, which he started buying when it was priced at $1 per ounce. Despite the price hike to $32 per ounce, he continued to invest.

WORDS & THOUGHTS of a poor person.



1: Bitcoin costs $76,000. "That's too expensive. II will wait till the price goes down."



2: Gold is $2684 an ounce. "That's too expensive. I will wait for the price to come down."



3. Silver is $32.00 an ounce. "That's too expensive.… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) November 9, 2024

He employs the same strategy with Bitcoin, having made his initial purchase when it was valued at $6,000. Even with Bitcoin’s current valuation hovering around $76,000, Kiyosaki remains steadfast.

His investment interests are not confined to Bitcoin. Kiyosaki also invests in gold, silver, income-generating real estate, and gold-producing mines. He advocates for a diversified portfolio as a means to grow wealth in various ways.

Although Kiyosaki regrets not investing in Bitcoin when it was merely $10 per coin, he underscores the significance of regular investment over time, rather than waiting for prices to drop.

His strategy is to accumulate as many assets as possible for the long haul, viewing this as the fundamental principle of wealth creation.

Why It Matters: Kiyosaki’s investment strategy highlights the importance of consistent investment and diversification. His approach of not waiting for price drops to invest, but rather focusing on long-term accumulation of assets, offers a different perspective on wealth creation.

This approach may inspire other investors to rethink their investment strategies, particularly in the volatile world of cryptocurrencies.

His unwavering commitment to his investment goals, despite market fluctuations, underscores the potential of long-term investment in wealth accumulation.

