Mark Cuban Wonders If SEC Chair Gary Gensler Is Doing 'Everything In His Power' To End Elizabeth Warren's Senate Career

Billionaire investors and television celebrity Mark Cuban threw a jibe at SEC Chair Gary Gensler, questioning if he is deliberately trying to weaken Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).

What Happened: In a cheeky post on Wednesday, the “Shark Tank” star insinuated that Gensler might be a covert supporter of pro-cryptocurrency attorney John Deaton, who is aiming to unseat the Massachusetts legislator.

“He is doing everything in his power to end Sen. Warren’s career!” Cuban said.

Also makes you wonder if @GaryGensler is secretly a @JohnEDeaton1 supporter. He is doing everything in his power to end @SenWarren career !

Cuban’s swipe came in response to SEC slapping NFT markerplace OpenSea with a Wells Notice, a precursor to a likely enforcement action.

The development followed a pattern of increased SEC scrutiny of the cryptocurrency and blockchain space, with top companies like Coinbase, Kraken, and Robinhood coming in the firing line.

This isn’t the first time Cuban has criticized Gensler. He has previously expressed his dissatisfaction with the SEC’s approach to regulating cryptocurrency. Cuban, a long-time investor in cryptocurrencies, has described the SEC’s current registration process for token-based companies as trying to fit a “square peg in a round hole”.

Earlier in May, he accused Gensler of not protecting a single investor against fraud and making it nearly impossible for legitimate cryptocurrency companies to operate.

Earlier in May, he accused Gensler of not protecting a single investor against fraud and making it nearly impossible for legitimate cryptocurrency companies to operate.

Warren has earned the ire of cryptocurrency enthusiasts over the years because of her critical stance on the industry and accusations of facilitating illegal activities, including money laundering and terrorism.

Cuban has been a vocal supporter of the crypto industry, having a history of holding large positions in Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD, and other tokens.

