'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Says Bitcoin Simplest Way To Become Millionaire, GameStop Implementing Bitcoin Treasury Strategy And More: Top Crypto Updates This Week

The week was a rollercoaster ride in the world of cryptocurrency, with notable figures making waves and bold predictions. From Edward Snowden‘s jab at Senator Elizabeth Warren’s anti-Bitcoin stance to a crypto trader’s high-risk gamble, the world of digital currencies never ceases to amaze. Let’s dive into the top stories.

Edward Snowden Takes A Jab At Elizabeth Warren’s Anti-Bitcoin Stance

Whistleblower and privacy advocate Edward Snowden took a humorous swipe at Senator Elizabeth Warren’s opposition to Bitcoin BTC/USD. Snowden compared Warren’s stance to the Chinese Communist Party’s peculiar perspective on digital currency. Read the full article here.

‘I’m Prepared To Lose Everything Over Bitcoin,’ Says Trader

A prominent figure in the crypto world, known as The Bitcoin Therapist, has confessed to staking his entire fortune on Bitcoin’s success. Despite acknowledging the risk, he stated he’d rather lose everything than miss out on what he believes is the opportunity of a lifetime. Read the full article here.

‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ Author Says Bitcoin Is The Simplest Way To Become A Millionaire

Best-selling author Robert Kiyosaki believes that Bitcoin is the simplest route to millionaire status, emphasizing its potential over entrepreneurship. He stated that making millions as an entrepreneur is hard, whereas Bitcoin does the hard work for him. Read the full article here.

‘Dogecoin Killer’ Shiba Inu’s Burn Rate Explodes 13458%

The burn rate of Shiba Inu‘s SHIB/USD tokens has skyrocketed in the last 24 hours, with about 7.7 million SHIB tokens removed from circulation. This drastic increase is due to a sharp rise in transactions on the layer-1 blockchain, Shibarium. Read the full article here.

GameStop Implementing A Bitcoin Treasury Strategy Could Push The Stock To $1,000, Says Bitcoiner

Bitcoin influencer Max Keiser has proposed a Bitcoin treasury strategy for GameStop GME that could potentially push the stock price to $1,000. He suggested that GME could become the “pleb version” of MicroStrategy Inc. MSTR. Read the full article here.

Image via Shutterstock

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Navdeep Yadav.