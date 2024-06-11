'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Robert Kiyosaki Says Bitcoin Is The Simplest Way To Become A Millionaire: 'Does The Hardwork For Me'

Loading... Loading...

World-renowned author and investor Robert Kiyosaki feels that Bitcoin BTC/USD is the simplest path to becoming a millionaire, emphasizing its potential over entrepreneurship.

What Happened: On Monday, Kiyosaki, author of the best-selling book “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” took to X to give another aggrandizing take on the world’s most popular digital asset.

He stated, “Bitcoin is the easiest way to become a millionaire. Making millions as an entrepreneur is hard. I know.” Kiyosaki highlighted the obvious obstacles to starting a business and the high levels of intelligence and hard work required, in addition to sheer luck, to make it succeed.

To the contrary, he remarked that Bitcoin avoids all these hassles, which is why he holds them.

As of this writing, about 115,824 wallets have more than a million in Bitcoin, according to data from BitInfoCharts.

Why It Matters: This isn’t the first time Kiyosaki has made bold statements about Bitcoin.

Last week, he made a staggering prediction that Bitcoin would reach $350,000 by August 2024, a nearly fivefold jump in less than three months.

Earlier this year, he predicted that Bitcoin would hit $100,000 by June 2024. Going by the asset’s ongoing trajectory, the prognosis can be safely put to rest.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $67,930.16, slipping 2.37% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

