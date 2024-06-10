Edward Snowden Takes A Jab At Elizabeth Warren's Anti-Bitcoin Stance Through The Infamous 'We're All Going To Die' Remark Broadcast On China-Controlled TV

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Renowned whistleblower and privacy advocate Edward Snowden poked fun at Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) for her anti-Bitcoin BTC/USD stance by comparing it with the bizarre perspective of the Chinese Communist Party.
What Happened: In a cheeky X post on Monday, Snowden wrote, "Elizabeth “banks should control everything” Warren: nobody will ever hate bitcoin more than me; the chinese communist party: hold my maotai."
