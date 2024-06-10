What's Going On With Bitcoin Mining Stock Bitfarms Today?

Bitfarms Ltd BITF shares are trading lower. The company on Monday announced the adoption of a shareholder rights plan amid a recent takeover initiative from Bitcoin BTC/USD miner Riot Platforms.
What To Know: Bitfarms on Monday said its board unanimously approved a shareholder rights plan aimed at preserving the integrity of its previously announced strategic alternatives review process.
Bitfarms previously initiated a strategic alternatives review process to consider continuing to execute on the company’s business plan, a business combination or other strategic transaction or a sale of the company following a takeover attempt from Riot Platforms Inc RIOT.
The special committee ultimately determined that Riot’s offer “significantly undervalued” the company. The shareholder rights plan announcement comes a day after Riot announced that it had built a 12% stake in Bitfarms as it continues to pursue a potential takeover.
Under terms of the new plan, if Riot or another entity builds a stake of more than 15% in the company between June 20 and Sept. 10, Bitfarms will issue new shares, diluting the stake of Riot or other entity pursuing a hostile takeover.
BITF Price Action: Bitfarms shares were down 5.42% at $2.27 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.
