This Week In Crypto: 50 Cent's Bitcoin Bonanza, Cathie Wood's Prediction, Kitty-Themed Crypto Surge, And More

This week was a rollercoaster ride in the world of finance and cryptocurrency. From 50 Cent‘s Bitcoin BTC/USD earnings to Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood’s prediction about King Crypto, and Roaring Kitty’s YouTube live stream resulting in a surge in a cat-themed cryptocurrency, there was no shortage of action. Here’s a quick recap of the top stories that made headlines.

50 Cent’s Bitcoin Vision Pays Off

Grammy Award-winning rapper 50 Cent, also known as Curtis Jackson, made a groundbreaking move a decade ago by accepting Bitcoin as payment for his album “Animal Ambition”. Fast forward to today, and his decision has paid off handsomely, making him a multi-millionaire. Jackson reportedly amassed 700 Bitcoins from the album sales, which at the time were worth around $460,000.

Cathie Wood’s Bitcoin Prediction

Renowned investor ARK Invest’s Wood has made a daring prediction about the future value of Bitcoin. According to Wood, if corporations continue to diversify their balance sheets into Bitcoin, the digital currency could reach a staggering $500,000. This would mean that an investment of just $100 in Bitcoin today could be worth as much as $200,000 if Wood’s prediction comes true.

Kitty-Themed Crypto Rides the Roaring Kitty Wave

In anticipation of Roaring Kitty’s YouTube livestream, Kitty AI, a cat-themed cryptocurrency, saw a significant surge. The Solana SOL/USD-based memecoin moved 65% higher with trading volume more than doubling to $8.73 million in the last 24 hours as of late Thursday.

Roaring Kitty Stream Triggers Crypto Sell-Off

The cryptocurrency markets ended the week on a sour note, with Bitcoin, Ethereum ETH/USD, and Dogecoin DOGE/USD experiencing a strong sell-off following the end of the Roaring Kitty live stream.

Shiba Inu Burn Rate Skyrockets

Shiba Inu SHIB/USD, often referred to as the “Dogecoin Killer,” saw a significant spike in its burn rate over 24 hours on Monday. This led traders to be bullish about its upcoming price momentum, with some predicting the price potentially doubling or even tripling.

