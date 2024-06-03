'Dogecoin Killer' Shiba Inu Burn Rate Spikes 1,442%, Trader Predicts Price 'Potentially Doubling Or Even Tripling'

Loading... Loading...

Shiba Inu SHIB/USD witnessed a significant increase in the past 24 hours burn rate, with traders bullish about its upcoming price momentum.

What Happened: Shibburn data noted a spike of 1,441.7% in the burn rate over the past 24 hours, led by a single transaction burning 21.3 million coins around five hours ago. Shibariumscan indicated a spike in new transactions rom 7,483 transactions on June 1 to 9,181 on June 2. New verified contracts also up to 13 from 8 over the same period.

Crypto trader YG Crypto, in a recent tweet, noted Shiba Inu finding buyers at the support trendline, leading to a price bounce. He highlighted that this could be an opportunity for those holding long positions in SHIB to adjust their stop loss and hold for a potential move toward the resistance area. He wonders if Shiba Inu will pump soon.

Armando Pantoja, a Benzinga crypto advisory board member, called SHIB in a bullish tweet “the easiest 2x-3x play” he has ever seen. He added, "We could see a significant price surge, potentially doubling or even tripling based on a tightening coil pattern."

Meanwhile, trader and crypto investor SHIB KNIGHT tweeted,

Price Action: In the past 24 hours, SHIB is trading 2% higher at $0.00002475.

Why It Matters: Lookonchain data last week pointed to a dormant Shiba Inu whale that was inactive for 3.5 years. Terming him the super diamond trader, the trader had spent 2 Ethereum coins, worth $2,625, for purchasing 48.09 billion Shiba Inu coins in February 2021. The trader then sold it for 278.7 ETH, worth $1.1 million, at a gain of 419x.

IntoTheBlock data highlighted a more than 100% increase in transactions greater than $100,000 to 250 as of June 2 from 99 as of June 1. Meanwhile, 60% of Shiba Inu holders are currently making a profit, with 73% concentrated by large holders. Large transactions volume widened by 67%, while daily active addresses increased by 16.6%.

The tweet from YG Crypto comes at a time when Shiba Inu has been experiencing significant volatility. The mention of a price bounce off the support trendline is crucial for traders who are looking for entry and exit points in the market.

What’s Next: The influence of meme coins and Bitcoin as an institutional asset class is expected to be thoroughly explored at Benzinga’s upcoming Future of Digital Assets event on Nov. 19.

