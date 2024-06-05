Shiba Inu Lead Developer Shytoshi Kusama Ignites Excitement With Cryptic Middle East Post, Memecoin Bounces 8%

Loading... Loading...

Shytoshi Kusama, the mysterious lead developer and co-founder of the Shiba Inu SHIB/USD project, shared intriguing updates from his Middle East trip, sparking curiosity among the memecoin’s fanbase.

What Happened: On Tuesday, Kusama posted about his experiences in the Middle East, expressing his admiration for the culture and his connections there. He wrote “On my way out the Middle East and it has been an incredible time meeting and understanding the culture of my cousins.”

The cryptic post, referencing “cousins” and the Arabic-language expression, “Inshallah,” meaning “God willing,” left the community in intrigue, with many seeing it as a warm gesture to connect with the Middle East cryptocurrency community.

See Also: Massive Shiba Inu Burn Ignites Hope For Price Recovery Despite Market Downturn

The post hinted at potential partnerships with Middle East policymakers, investment firms, and cryptocurrency trading platforms.

Why It Matters: Shytoshi Kusam has a history of sharing cryptic messages hinting at potential developments.

Last month, he shared a cryptic ‘EVITA’ teaser, which was interpreted by many as a hint towards investments in Argentina.

Kusama’s post should also be considered in light of memecoins’ growing popularity in the region. Some of the wealthiest individuals in Dubai, Qatar, and Kuwait have expressed strong interest in trading and launching memecoins of their own.

Meanwhile, SHIB’s burn rate fell nearly 100% in the last 24 hours, according to the official burn tracker.

Price Action: At the time of writing, SHIB was exchanging hands at $0.0000258, following a 8.42% surge in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: Sam Altman-Founded Worldcoin’s Suspension Extended In Spain, Crypto Plunges 55% Since March Peak

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.