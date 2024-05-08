Shiba Inu Lead Shytoshi Kusama Shares Cryptic 'EVITA' Teaser: A Sign of Potential Investments In Argentina?

Loading... Loading...

Shytoshi Kusama, the mysterious lead developer and co-founder of the Shiba Inu SHIB/USD project, dropped a cryptic message on social platform X, sparking a flurry of speculations within the community.

What Happened: On Tuesday, the suspenseful figure released a gif with the word “EVITA," a Spanish equivalent of the female name Eva, which translates to "life" or "living one."

The puzzling message was also shared at the same time by Kaal Dhairya, a key developer in the Shiba Inu ecosystem. Dhairya's GIF was more detailed, resembling a portrait of Argentina’s former first lady and social justice champion Eva Perón, better known as Evita.

The cryptic messaging set off speculations and conjectures among the community, with most believing that it signaled potential investments in Argentina.

Why It Matters: These developments happened alongside a meeting between Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and Argentina president Javier Milei, after which the tech czar endorsed investments in the country.

President Milei has been an avid advocate of Bitcoin BTC/USD and pitched its scarcity-driven model against the central bank's monetary policy in his election campaigns last year.

While the community may wish to link the dots, it is critical to recognize that Shiba Inu’s imagery reflected Evita’s Peronism, a movement that is currently the biggest opposition force to President Milei’s right-wing policies.

Time will tell about the real motive and nature of the messaging. But endorsements by big names in the cryptocurrency industry reflected Argentina's growing appeal as a crypto-friendly destination.

Price Action: SHIB was exchanging hands at $0.00002289 at the time of writing, following a 3.05% decline in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

